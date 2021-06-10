Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader and Investor Event

HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) and investor event focused on the scientific rationale and clinical development of seclidemstat, the Company’s lead drug candidate. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.

Event to Spotlight Seclidemstat and Feature Experts in the Fields of Epigenetics, Sarcomas, and Hematological Cancers

The online event will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m., ET. Details on accessing the event can be found in the Investors section of Salarius’ website under Events and Presentations, http://investors.salariuspharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming- ....

The “Virtual KOL & Investor Event” will feature speakers from the Salarius management team and experts in the fields of epigenetics, sarcomas, and hematological cancers. Discussants and discussion topics include:

Salarius Corporate Update and Introductions : David J. Arthur , Chief Executive Officer, Salarius Pharmaceuticals

: , Chief Executive Officer, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Epigenetic Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment – Spotlight on LSD1 Inhibition: Johnathan R. Whetstine, Ph.D. , Director, Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center

, Director, Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center Treating Select Advanced Sarcomas with Seclidemstat: Sant P. Chawla, M.D. , Director, Sarcoma Oncology Center, and Adjunct Associate Professor, MD Anderson Cancer Center

, Director, Sarcoma Oncology Center, and Adjunct Associate Professor, MD Anderson Cancer Center LSD1 Inhibition for Hematological Malignancies: Kapil N. Bhalla, M.D., Professor, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Nadeem Q. Mirza, M.D., M.P.H., Senior VP, Clinical Development, Salarius Pharmaceuticals

“With the recent clinical trial progress and data presentations at ASCO, now is an opportune time to explore the potential of seclidemstat as a possible treatment for a variety of sarcomas and hematological cancers,” stated David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “We are honored to have Drs. Whetstine, Chawla and Bhalla participate in our ‘Virtual KOL & Investor Event’ and look forward to their insight on these and other topics important to Salarius and the treatment of cancer.”