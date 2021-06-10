 
checkAd

GrandVision announces that all regulatory approvals for closing of the transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL have been obtained

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 19:30  |  61   |   |   

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 10 June 2021. GrandVision (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that today the Turkish competition regulator (Rekabet Kurumu) has cleared the transaction between EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) and HAL for the sale of HAL’s 76.72% interest in GrandVision (the “Transaction”). This clearance is effective immediately.

As part of the clearance process, EssilorLuxottica has committed to a number of behavioral remedies.

With the conditional approval of the Turkish competition regulator, all regulatory approvals for closing of the Transaction have been obtained.

The arbitration proceedings initiated by GrandVision against EssilorLuxottica, in which GrandVision has requested the arbitral tribunal to confirm, amongst other things, that GrandVision is not in material breach of the Support Agreement concluded in connection with the Transaction, as well as the arbitration proceedings initiated by HAL against EssilorLuxottica in connection with the Transaction, are ongoing. These proceedings are confidential. A decision in the above mentioned arbitration proceedings is expected in the second half of June 2021.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GrandVision announces that all regulatory approvals for closing of the transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL have been obtained Schiphol, The Netherlands, 10 June 2021. GrandVision (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that today the Turkish competition regulator (Rekabet Kurumu) has cleared the transaction between EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) and HAL for the sale of HAL’s 76.72% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board