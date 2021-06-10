 
EssilorLuxottica Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision

Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision

Charenton-le-Pont, France (June 10, 2021 7:30 pm) – EssilorLuxottica confirms that the Turkish Competition Authority (TCA) has cleared today the proposed acquisition of GrandVision.

The clearance was given after EssilorLuxottica made certain behavioral commitments with regards to the conduct of its business in Turkey.

With this approval of the Turkish authority, all regulatory approvals for closing of the proposed transaction have been obtained. The outcome of the transaction is still subject to the decision regarding the ongoing arbitration proceedings.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion.
The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

