Paychex, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call for June 25, 2021

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, and full-year ended May 31, 2021. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, June 25, 2021, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on Paychex Investor Relations. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Paychex Investor Relations.

Wertpapier


