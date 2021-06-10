Siemens Launches "Where the Jobs Are" Series to Highlight Open Positions and Career Pathways for the Next Generation of Skilled Workers

At the 8 th annual SelectUSA Investment Summit, Siemens announced the launch of its Where the Jobs Are 2021 series to highlight the company’s training and career opportunities across the country. With more than 2,000 job openings in the U.S., Siemens is investing in advanced workforce development, training, and apprenticeship programs, as well as deepening its commitment to economic, social and racial justice in the United States.

Each month, Siemens will feature open positions in its business units and training initiatives available through partnerships with universities, community colleges, technical and trade schools across the country. Siemens first launched its Where the Jobs Are series in 2011 at a time when 14 million Americans were out of work two years after the recession. In support of bringing Americans back into the post-pandemic workforce, Siemens is relaunching the initiative to bring awareness and access to opportunities and demand for high-skill, high wage jobs.

“Our company’s success rests on skilled workers around the world – not just within our own company, but also among our suppliers and customers,” said Barbara Humpton, president and CEO of Siemens USA. “Now, more than ever, the country needs an inclusive workforce development agenda that brings more people into the process and doesn't leave anyone behind —because when everyone has the opportunity to thrive, we all succeed.”

Across the country, there is an urgent and growing need to fill skilled trades jobs, or roles that require specialized knowledge and training gained through a technical school, an apprenticeship, or on the job. At Siemens, skilled trade jobs account for 32 percent of its entire hiring demand, with open positions primarily in its manufacturing facilities in Sacramento, California, Roebuck/Spartanburg, South Carolina., Southaven, Mississippi, and Grand Prairie, Texas. To help fill skilled trade roles for both Siemens and its customers, the company partners with community and technical schools to help inform curriculum, provide hardware and software grants, and collaborate on certifications like mechatronics to prepare skilled workers to secure a high-paying job without the need of a four-year degree. To view related open positions, interested candidates can visit www.usa.siemens.com/careers.