Akoya Announces Publication of New Immunotherapy Biomarker Signature in Science, Leveraging Principles of Astronomy and Pathology

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences Inc., (NASDAQ: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company, announced today that its Phenoptics solution contributed to the successful development of a novel platform, titled AstroPath, enabling researchers at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) to discover and validate a first-of-its-kind biomarker signature to predict immunotherapy response in advanced melanoma cases. The groundbreaking work, which is part of the ongoing collaboration between Akoya and JHU, and could have potential applications in other tumor types, was published June 11 in Science.

Immunotherapies utilize the immune system to combat cancer and are revolutionizing the treatment landscape, but they are effective only in a subset of patients. Biomarkers have the potential to identify those individuals who are most likely to benefit from treatment and improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy; however, there is a paucity of accurate biomarkers that can effectively predict long-term outcomes. In melanoma, this gap is particularly acute because there are no FDA-approved predictive tests for determining whether anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, a type of cancer immunotherapy, will be effective in a patient or not. A multi-institutional study of immuno-oncology biomarker modalities, published in JAMA Oncology in 2019, demonstrated that spatial biomarkers outperformed other biomarker testing approaches— such as gene expression profiling, tumor mutational burden (TMB) assessment, and PD-L1 immunohistochemistry (IHC) — for predicting response to immunotherapy treatment.

Researchers at The Mark Foundation Center for Advanced Genomics and Imaging at JHU and The Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy combined the Phenoptics multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) platform with sky-mapping algorithms derived from astronomy to create AstroPath for deep whole slide imaging and spatially mapping microscopic sections of tumors. The lead investigators Dr. Janis Taube, a pathology expert, and Dr. Alexander Szalay, an astrophysicist and data science expert, are, respectively, Director of the Division of Dermopathology, and the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in the Department of Computer Science at JHU. “Akoya’s Phenoptics solution, one of the underlying technologies of AstroPath, enables researchers to study how tumor and immune cells are spatially organized in a tissue sample and gives deep insights on how they interact to influence cancer progression and treatment response,” said Sneha Berry, PhD, a co-author of the paper, who is now a lead clinical research scientist at Akoya.