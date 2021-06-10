The shareholders of the Company also renewed for three years the mandate of Mr. Thomas Hofstaetter, which expired at the end of this General Meeting and ratified the appointment of Mr. Julien Miara, representing Invus, to replace Mr. Jean-Pierre Kinet until the expiry of his mandate, at the end of the Meeting called to approve the accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), « Onxeo », a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, announced that the Combined General Meeting held today in camera adopted all the resolutions presented, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

The appointment of Dr. Shefali Agarwal as a board member, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Clinical Development Officer of Epizyme, a US biotech company specialized in oncology, was also approved.

Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Julien Miara, representing Invus, and Dr. Shefali Agarwal within the Board of Directors of Onxeo. Their experience in the international biotech sector will add significant value when discussing the strategic orientations of the Company. In addition, Dr. Agarwal's knowledge of clinical development in the United States and the FDA, particularly in the area of DDR, will be a major asset for the expansion of the clinical development of AsiDNA.”

Shefali Agarwal, Director of Onxeo, added: "I am very pleased to join the board of such a dynamic company as Onxeo, whose decoy agonist technology represents a real opportunity for the treatment of resistant cancers. The field of tumor DNA targeting is growing rapidly and I have been involved in its development as well as approval in the US. I am impressed by Onxeo’s technology and AsiDNA’s data and look forward to contributing to the clinical ramp-up of this first compound."

The Board of Directors is thus composed of 8 members, including 5 independent members.

Onxeo would like to thank all its shareholders for their commitment and support during this Meeting.

The recording of the session, the consolidated result of the vote by resolution and the minutes of the General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website, in the General Meetings section.