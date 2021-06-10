 
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Provides Insight Into ONBLi’s Strategy Behind Seeking Out Brands in the Men’s Grooming and Premium Beauty Products Category

Autor: Accesswire
OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:MHHC) a diversified holding company is pleased to provide insight into the Company's brand acquisition strategy.

Several years ago, Anderson Salgado, CEO of ONBLi met with several key executives at various premium beauty product companies, the takeaway was that premium beauty products were not destined to thrive via e-commerce. These executives' rationale was simple, before buying, customers needed to feel, smell, and test beauty products, especially those considered premium. Five years later these categories continue to thrive thanks to the billions in sales from e-commerce giants, subscription websites, content creators, influencers, and educators pushing products through YouTube and other social media platforms.

As firsthand believers in the power of e-commerce combined with a keen knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Customer Relation Management (CRM), data analysis, proactive and reactive advertising and other marketing-driven terminologies; the team at ONBLi is more confident than ever that the future of consumables including beauty lies within e-commerce. This is not only driven by the continuous Year over Year (YoY) sales growth across all premium beauty brands, but how we now have the ability to evaluate consumer trends, seasonality, customer purchase behavior, basket market analysis, customer cart value, impressions, clicks and conversion rate among dozens of other data points that cannot be collected from brick-and-mortar retailers.

"For the last five years, data has proven that the evolution of consumer purchases has moved from convenience to value. I cannot remember the last time I purchased protein powder, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, razors, body butter, or facial lotion at a brick-and-mortar store, the same is said for most of my friends, colleagues, and family members within my generation. However, setting my biases aside, I needed additional facts to support these observations before seeking out beauty and men's grooming brands and launching them at ONBLi. While evaluating other categories against this sector, we still couldn't match the adequacy, profitability, excitement, loyalty, low shipping costs, expansive product catalogs, diverse pricing structure, and high profit margins this space has to offer," explained Salgado.

