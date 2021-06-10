 
checkAd

TPII Shareholder Update on Revolutionary eTower and Solar SPREE Golf Cart

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 21:00  |  97   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to provide a shareholder update …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to provide a shareholder update on our revolutionary eTower and fully solar SPREE Golf Cart; both of which are Traid Pro Innovators's main focus for revenue growth in 2021.

Triad Pro Innovators would like to welcome Vincent Palmieri, secretary; Ron Bindl, director of research and development; and Michael Nyhuis, director of marketing, as our new board members, each of whom provides many years of experience in bringing innovative new products and services to market. We are also in the process of staffing more engineers and manufacturing technicians as part of an expansion into a new facility currently under selection.

The eTower has been well received with a number of multi-national construction and construction equipment rental companies. We are continuing to ramp up inventories in preparation to a few large PO's and securing a supply chain to ensure the ability to deliver large quantities to our new partners. Current supply chains globally are slow, but Triad Pro Innovators have been able to secure strong supplier relationships to reduce lead times due the size and nature of orders in process.

Per Dataintelo's "Global Portable Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025," the global portable lighting industry is posed to grow from $2.331 billion in 2018 to $3.283 billion in 2025. The North American market makes up 33.1% of the global market. Triad Pro Innovators expects to capture a significant percentage of this market in the next 2-3 years.

With the re-opening of most states, Triad Pro Innovator's SPREE golf cart has also attracted significant interest from golf course clubhouses and residential focused dealerships. Triad has ordered a large supply of parts to assemble and sell the four seat SPREE in a large production run.

Through 2020, Triad Pro Innovators successfully built and rigorously tested the first two production models of the SPREE; the world's most advanced solar electric golf cart, powered by the patent pending Triad Pro eCell. The SPREE comes fully IoT enabled, sending operational and maintenance data for monitoring. This unique innovative dynamic storage element operates with the power train and is expected to deliver best in class performance and could scale to larger electric vehicles as it is further developed on the SPREE platform.

Seite 1 von 3
Triad Pro Innovators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TPII Shareholder Update on Revolutionary eTower and Solar SPREE Golf Cart LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to provide a shareholder update …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Silver Spruce Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag ...
Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More ...
Jeep(R) Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
8,500m Infill Drilling Commenced and Update on Mine Schedules for the Fully Permitted La Mestiza ...
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments
Liquid Avatar Announces Early Exercise Warrant Incentive Program to Fuel Business Growth
Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication