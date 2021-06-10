TPII Shareholder Update on Revolutionary eTower and Solar SPREE Golf Cart

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to provide a shareholder update …

Triad Pro Innovators would like to welcome Vincent Palmieri, secretary; Ron Bindl, director of research and development; and Michael Nyhuis, director of marketing, as our new board members, each of whom provides many years of experience in bringing innovative new products and services to market. We are also in the process of staffing more engineers and manufacturing technicians as part of an expansion into a new facility currently under selection.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to provide a shareholder update on our revolutionary eTower and fully solar SPREE Golf Cart; both of which are Traid Pro Innovators's main focus for revenue growth in 2021.

The eTower has been well received with a number of multi-national construction and construction equipment rental companies. We are continuing to ramp up inventories in preparation to a few large PO's and securing a supply chain to ensure the ability to deliver large quantities to our new partners. Current supply chains globally are slow, but Triad Pro Innovators have been able to secure strong supplier relationships to reduce lead times due the size and nature of orders in process.

Per Dataintelo's "Global Portable Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025," the global portable lighting industry is posed to grow from $2.331 billion in 2018 to $3.283 billion in 2025. The North American market makes up 33.1% of the global market. Triad Pro Innovators expects to capture a significant percentage of this market in the next 2-3 years.

With the re-opening of most states, Triad Pro Innovator's SPREE golf cart has also attracted significant interest from golf course clubhouses and residential focused dealerships. Triad has ordered a large supply of parts to assemble and sell the four seat SPREE in a large production run.

Through 2020, Triad Pro Innovators successfully built and rigorously tested the first two production models of the SPREE; the world's most advanced solar electric golf cart, powered by the patent pending Triad Pro eCell. The SPREE comes fully IoT enabled, sending operational and maintenance data for monitoring. This unique innovative dynamic storage element operates with the power train and is expected to deliver best in class performance and could scale to larger electric vehicles as it is further developed on the SPREE platform.