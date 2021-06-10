10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Düsseldorf, June 10, 2021 Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2) The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2020 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 10 June 2021. The Conversion Price is now EUR 115.2511 (previously: EUR 116.3349). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.68 (previously: EUR 2.71).

