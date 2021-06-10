 
TechTarget Named a Global Leader in Account-Based Marketing in New Report from Independent Analyst Firm Research In Action

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a global leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) by Research In Action, a leading independent analyst firm based in Europe. According to Research In Action’s 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix – Account-Based Marketing report, TechTarget is the top global ABM vendor exclusively serving enterprise technology. The Company received high marks across the board, including the top ranks for innovation and breadth of solution and the #1 customer recommendation rating for all vendors profiled.

“In the near future, B2B marketing will end up being 100% account-based in its digital marketing, informed and optimized by data collected about those accounts,” said Peter O’Neill, Research Director, Research In Action GmbH. “Centered around its core ABM product, Priority EngineTM, TechTarget is a true end-to-end ABM provider with Global Scale. With expanding software and a comprehensive suite of ABM services, they are a recognized market leader with the resources to continue that success in a high-growth market.”

Research In Action is a leading analyst firm based in Germany that studies and provides independent insights on strategy, investments and innovation in technology, sales and marketing. The Vendor Selection Matrix is a primarily survey-based methodology for vendor evaluation where 62.5% of the evaluation is based on a survey of decision makers and 37.5% on analyst point-of-view, industry knowledge and comprehensive research - including in-depth interviews with vendors and their customers. This approach is one of the key differentiators of Research In Action in market research. For the current ABM Vendor Selection Matrix, Research In Action interviewed 1,500 marketing and business decision-makers with budget responsibility in enterprises globally to select the top 15 vendors based on product, company and service quality.

“Helping our customers all over the world achieve success is in account-based marketing is a top priority for TechTarget,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “We are honored to be recognized as a global leader in ABM by Research In Action and we couldn’t be more proud to achieve such outstanding customer satisfaction ratings.”

Based on the strength of Priority Engine, its SaaS-based account and prospect-level intent data platform, combined with a robust set of managed ABM services, TechTarget delivers breakthrough outcomes for its customers through better data and better execution. To learn more about TechTarget’s ABM strategy and execution capabilities, download the 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix – Account-Based Marketing report.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is a division of TechTarget and BrightTALK Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechTarget.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Phoenix, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget, the TechTarget logo and ESG are registered trademarks and BrightTALK, Enterprise Strategy Group and Priority Engine are trademarks of TechTarget. Vendor Selection Matrix is trademark of Research In Action GmbH. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

