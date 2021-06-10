 
Ladder Capital Corp Announces Positive Ratings Momentum from S&P, Moody’s & Fitch and Pricing of $650 Million Upsized Senior Notes Offering

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder,” the “Company” or “our”) (NYSE: LADR) announced that, yesterday, its subsidiaries, Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP and Ladder Capital Finance Corporation, priced a private offering of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which represents a $250 million upsize from the previously announced size of the offering and a tighter pricing than the initial range. The sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on or about June 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ladder also received positive ratings action from three rating agencies this week.

S&P Global (“S&P”), Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) and Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) each revised their outlook on Ladder to Stable. Further, S&P eliminated the notch between Ladder’s bond and corporate family ratings, upgrading the Company’s long-term senior unsecured rating to BB- and affirming the Company’s long-term corporate family rating of BB-.

The Notes

The Notes were offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell the Notes or a solicitation for an offer to purchase the Notes.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of March 31, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

