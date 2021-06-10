Bondholders plan to waive the temporary financial covenant failure and have signed a standstill letter

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (the “Company”) has published interim report of the 1st quarter 2021, in which it has written-off receivables from its subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat (“TMK”) as a result of TMK’s bankruptcy proceedings. The Company is, due to this, in temporary failure to meet its financial covenants (the “Covenant Failure”) under its senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2024 with ISIN SE0013801172 (the “Bonds”).

The Estonian Supreme Court’s decision dated 26 April 2021 has led to a termination of TMK’s reorganisation proceedings and the start of bankruptcy proceedings regarding TMK. As a result, a retroactive write-off of TMK’s direct parent company’s, AS Pro Kapital Eesti, receivables in TMK as of 31 December 2020 took place, which in turn led the Company to a situation where it has been in breach of its special undertaking under the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”) since 31 December 2020. According to the Terms and Conditions, the Company has to meet a Maintenance Test at all times, namely that the ratio of equity to total assets has to be 35% for the group without TMK’s financial indicators. As a result of an adjusting event and a thereto related write-off, the ratio of equity to total assets dropped from 50% to 32% as of 31 December 2020. However, the Covenant Failure is deemed to be temporary and the Company will, according to its estimates, meet the required levels in the second half of the year 2021. The Company has started negotiations with the bondholders.

Today the Company received a standstill letter from a majority of the bondholders representing 75.44% of the total nominal amount of the Bonds (the “Major Bondholders”), stating that the Major Bondholders shall:

waive any right to take actions against the Company for the Covenant Failure and/or any other potential breach of the Company’s obligations under the Terms and Conditions due to the bankruptcy and/or the write-off event; and

agree with the Company on a standstill period which will last until the earlier of 31 August 2021, the date on which the waiver is approved by the bondholders in a written procedure (the “Written Procedure”) held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions or the date the standstill period lapses due to the breach by the Company of the conditions described below (the “Standstill Period”), it being understood that the waiver to be given in the written procedure shall be valid until 31 December 2021.

The Major Bondholders undertake and agree during the Standstill Period to: