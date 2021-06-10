 
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQTSX: NVCN) today announced that the Company has implemented a series of strategic initiatives focused on enhancing current shareholder value, minimizing dilution, extending its cash runway well into 2024, focusing investments on near term value drivers, and more deeply reviewing the Company’s core business activities.

Neovasc Reducer

The Company is focused on expanding reimbursement and increasing revenues in international markets for the Neovasc Reducer (“Reducer”). In addition to our direct sales force in Germany, the Company operates through a series of distributors in most of the major European countries including, among others, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. The company intends to hire a direct sales force in France if it is able to gain adequate reimbursement for Reducer in the future. 

As previously announced, the Company has had productive sprint discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) as it prepares to initiate COSIRA II, the pivotal U.S. trial for Reducer. In our sprint discussion on May 26, 2021, the FDA was generally pleased with the proposed changes to the study, as well as with the two proposed imaging sub-studies, although reserved final judgement pending a more detailed review of our complete submission. The Company is in the final stages of developing the protocols and considering important decisions regarding awarding contracts to key outside suppliers. An Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”) supplement will subsequently be filed with FDA, likely during the summer months and the Company continues to work towards a first patient enrollment near the end of 2021. The study will be an approximately 380-patient, randomized, double-blind, multicenter (US and Canada), sham-controlled trial, designed to test whether Reducer therapy improves exercise tolerance testing time, along with other secondary endpoints, in patients suffering from refractory angina despite medical treatment. The principal investigators of the trial are Gregg Stone, M.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and Timothy Henry, M.D., The Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research and Education, Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.

