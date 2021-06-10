 
checkAd

Urbana Corporation Announces Further Social Distancing Preparations for its Upcoming Annual Shareholders Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 21:08  |  53   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

In connection with its June 16, 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders, Urbana is closely monitoring Ontario’s COVID-19 social distancing rules and its re-opening plan.

Urbana intends to comply with social distancing rules in effect at the time of the meeting. In-person meeting attendance will be granted to shareholders on a first-come first-served basis up to the limit then permitted by law. To accommodate possible social distancing limits on in-person attendance in the meeting room, additional overflow rooms have been reserved at the meeting venue which will have audio and video connections to the main meeting room. It remains possible that not all shareholders wishing to attend the meeting in person will be granted access to the meeting venue.

For this reason, and in order to support public health efforts in managing COVID-19, Urbana continues to encourage shareholders not to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy. Urbana’s management information circular dated May 4, 2021 (available at www.urbanacorp.com and www.SEDAR.com) contains important information about Urbana and the meeting, including detailed instructions on voting by proxy. We encourage you to review it prior to voting.

Shareholders will also be able to view and/or listen in to the meeting online by way of a live video webcast at www.urbanacorp.com/annualmeeting2021 or by phone (audio only) at (647) 558-0588 or Canada Toll Free 1-855-703-8985 (enter meeting ID 917 1238 6087 when prompted). Shareholders will not be able to vote or otherwise participate in the meeting via the webcast or by phone.

A full video of the meeting proceedings will be made available after the meeting on Urbana’s website at www.urbanacorp.com.

Shareholders may submit questions to Urbana in advance of the meeting by email at 2021AGM@urbanacorp.com. Questions so submitted will, subject to verification by Urbana of shareholder identity and confirmation of the question’s relevance to the business of the meeting, be addressed at the meeting or via direct contact with the shareholder depending on content.

Urbana may make further announcements in relation to the meeting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

Please contact Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations at 416-595-9106 or enaumovski@urbanacorp.com for further information.

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation Announces Further Social Distancing Preparations for its Upcoming Annual Shareholders Meeting /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./ TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) In connection with its June 16, 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board