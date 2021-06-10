OliX Pharmaceuticals to Conduct One-on-One Meetings with Potential Partners at BIO Digital 2021 Conference

SUWON, Republic of Korea, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s management will hold one-on-one partnering meetings at BIO Digital 2021, being held virtually June 14-18, 2021.



Sun Woo Hong, Ph.D., head of R&D at OliX Pharmaceuticals, will be available to discuss global licensing options for the Company’s pipeline programs for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and androgenic alopecia (hair loss) as well as core technologies including GalNAc conjugation technology for liver targeting. The Company will also be available to discuss Asian territory licensing for its programs targeting age-related macular degeneration (AMD).