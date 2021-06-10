APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

10 June 2021

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 29 April 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany, (contact person: Sven Pauly; Telefon: +49 2173 89 55 4900) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:

Issuer: APONTIS PHARMA AG Guarantor

(if applicable): n/a Aggregate nominal amount of the offer

(excluding over-allotment option): 4,600,000 Description: Ordinary shares with no par value

ISIN DE000A3CMGM5 Offer price: EUR 19.00

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers

Aktiengesellschaft Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 690,000 ordinary shares with no par value Stabilisation marketplace: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)

Stabilisations:

Trade date and time Purchase (P)/ Sale (S) Nominal value

(pieces) Execution

price (0.0000) Currency code

(ISO 4217) Market place MIC

(ISO 10386) 04.06.2021

09:36:49 P 290 17.1500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

09:36:49 P 10 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

09:58:04 P 6 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

09:58:04 P 294 17.2500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

10:29:44 P 345 17.2500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

10:29:44 P 5 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

10:59:34 P 1 17.4500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

10:59:34 P 47 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

10:59:34 P 419 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

10:59:34 P 283 17.3500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:14:43 P 400 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:15:00 P 435 17.4500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:15:00 P 15 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:20:09 P 804 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:20:09 P 518 17.7000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:20:09 P 228 17.6000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:20:37 P 950 17.7000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:20:58 P 450 17.7000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:23:36 P 400 17.2500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:26:40 P 978 17.2500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:28:57 P 1,122 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:34:38 P 280 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:36:47 P 1,820 17.7000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:44:34 P 482 17.6000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

12:46:51 P 718 17.5500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

13:35:12 P 427 17.4500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

13:35:12 P 303 17.6000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

13:35:12 P 438 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

13:35:12 P 215 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

13:37:26 P 17 17.2500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

13:40:01 P 600 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

13:42:58 P 700 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

14:17:11 P 300 17.3000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

14:17:11 P 246 17.4000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

14:17:11 P 439 17.2500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

14:17:11 P 399 17.2000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

14:19:16 P 116 17.1500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

14:33:55 P 300 17.4000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

14:34:04 P 17 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

14:34:04 P 283 17.4500 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

15:22:49 P 3,100 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

16:36:10 P 800 17.5000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

17:36:01 P 8,000 17.6000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

17:36:01 P 5,000 17.6000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

17:36:01 P 5,000 17.6000 EUR XETR 04.06.2021

17:36:01 P 10,000 17.6000 EUR XETR 07.06.2021

16:33:16 P 3 17.9000 EUR XETR 07.06.2021

16:33:16 P 286 17.8500 EUR XETR 07.06.2021

16:33:16 P 81 18.0000 EUR XETR 07.06.2021

16:33:16 P 400 17.9500 EUR XETR 07.06.2021

16:33:16 P 327 17.7000 EUR XETR 07.06.2021

16:33:16 P 3 17.8000 EUR XETR 07.06.2021

17:36:09 P 3,000 18.0000 EUR XETR 07.06.2021

17:36:09 P 10,000 18.0000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

09:02:07 P 500 18.0000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

09:02:07 P 1,500 18.0000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

10:08:03 P 78 17.8500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

10:08:03 P 522 17.8000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

11:48:08 P 442 17.8500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

11:48:08 P 413 17.6500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

11:48:08 P 645 17.6000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

11:48:41 P 209 17.8500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

11:48:41 P 691 17.6000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:18:41 P 29 17.9000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:18:41 P 1,171 17.8500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:30:10 P 200 17.8000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:30:37 P 800 17.8000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:30:37 P 285 17.8500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:30:37 P 115 17.9000 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:36:09 P 10,000 17.9500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:36:09 P 20,000 17.9500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:36:09 P 20,000 17.9500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:36:09 P 20,000 17.9500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:36:09 P 1,000 17.9500 EUR XETR 08.06.2021

17:36:09 P 10,000 17.9500 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

10:36:50 P 801 17.6500 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

10:36:50 P 263 17.7000 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

12:42:42 P 33 17.8000 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

12:42:42 P 781 17.8500 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

12:45:37 P 10 17.8000 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

12:45:37 P 956 17.8500 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

12:45:37 P 961 17.9000 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

12:45:37 P 156 17.9500 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

13:14:37 P 353 17.9500 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

13:14:37 P 26 18.0000 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

14:28:37 P 500 17.7500 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

14:28:37 P 344 17.9000 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

14:28:37 P 24 17.9500 EUR XETR 10.06.2021

17:36:25 P 25,000 18.2000 EUR XETR

Sum Aggregated

volume

(pieces) Weighted price Currency code

(ISO 4217) 180,908 17.8708 EUR

