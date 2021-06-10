 
checkAd

DGAP-News APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 21:20  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

10.06.2021 / 21:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

10 June 2021

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 29 April 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany, (contact person: Sven Pauly; Telefon: +49 2173 89 55 4900) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:

Issuer: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Guarantor
(if applicable): 		n/a
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer
(excluding over-allotment option): 		4,600,000
Description: Ordinary shares with no par value
ISIN DE000A3CMGM5
Offer price: EUR 19.00
 

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers
Aktiengesellschaft
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option: 		690,000 ordinary shares with no par value
Stabilisation marketplace: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)
 

Stabilisations:

Trade date and time Purchase (P)/ Sale (S) Nominal value
(pieces) 		Execution
price (0.0000) 		Currency code
(ISO 4217) 		Market place MIC
(ISO 10386)
04.06.2021
09:36:49 		P 290 17.1500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
09:36:49 		P 10 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
09:58:04 		P 6 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
09:58:04 		P 294 17.2500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
10:29:44 		P 345 17.2500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
10:29:44 		P 5 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
10:59:34 		P 1 17.4500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
10:59:34 		P 47 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
10:59:34 		P 419 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
10:59:34 		P 283 17.3500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:14:43 		P 400 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:15:00 		P 435 17.4500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:15:00 		P 15 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:20:09 		P 804 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:20:09 		P 518 17.7000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:20:09 		P 228 17.6000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:20:37 		P 950 17.7000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:20:58 		P 450 17.7000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:23:36 		P 400 17.2500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:26:40 		P 978 17.2500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:28:57 		P 1,122 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:34:38 		P 280 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:36:47 		P 1,820 17.7000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:44:34 		P 482 17.6000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
12:46:51 		P 718 17.5500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
13:35:12 		P 427 17.4500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
13:35:12 		P 303 17.6000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
13:35:12 		P 438 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
13:35:12 		P 215 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
13:37:26 		P 17 17.2500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
13:40:01 		P 600 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
13:42:58 		P 700 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
14:17:11 		P 300 17.3000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
14:17:11 		P 246 17.4000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
14:17:11 		P 439 17.2500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
14:17:11 		P 399 17.2000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
14:19:16 		P 116 17.1500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
14:33:55 		P 300 17.4000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
14:34:04 		P 17 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
14:34:04 		P 283 17.4500 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
15:22:49 		P 3,100 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
16:36:10 		P 800 17.5000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
17:36:01 		P 8,000 17.6000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
17:36:01 		P 5,000 17.6000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
17:36:01 		P 5,000 17.6000 EUR XETR
04.06.2021
17:36:01 		P 10,000 17.6000 EUR XETR
07.06.2021
16:33:16 		P 3 17.9000 EUR XETR
07.06.2021
16:33:16 		P 286 17.8500 EUR XETR
07.06.2021
16:33:16 		P 81 18.0000 EUR XETR
07.06.2021
16:33:16 		P 400 17.9500 EUR XETR
07.06.2021
16:33:16 		P 327 17.7000 EUR XETR
07.06.2021
16:33:16 		P 3 17.8000 EUR XETR
07.06.2021
17:36:09 		P 3,000 18.0000 EUR XETR
07.06.2021
17:36:09 		P 10,000 18.0000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
09:02:07 		P 500 18.0000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
09:02:07 		P 1,500 18.0000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
10:08:03 		P 78 17.8500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
10:08:03 		P 522 17.8000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
11:48:08 		P 442 17.8500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
11:48:08 		P 413 17.6500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
11:48:08 		P 645 17.6000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
11:48:41 		P 209 17.8500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
11:48:41 		P 691 17.6000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:18:41 		P 29 17.9000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:18:41 		P 1,171 17.8500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:30:10 		P 200 17.8000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:30:37 		P 800 17.8000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:30:37 		P 285 17.8500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:30:37 		P 115 17.9000 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:36:09 		P 10,000 17.9500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:36:09 		P 20,000 17.9500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:36:09 		P 20,000 17.9500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:36:09 		P 20,000 17.9500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:36:09 		P 1,000 17.9500 EUR XETR
08.06.2021
17:36:09 		P 10,000 17.9500 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
10:36:50 		P 801 17.6500 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
10:36:50 		P 263 17.7000 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
12:42:42 		P 33 17.8000 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
12:42:42 		P 781 17.8500 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
12:45:37 		P 10 17.8000 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
12:45:37 		P 956 17.8500 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
12:45:37 		P 961 17.9000 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
12:45:37 		P 156 17.9500 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
13:14:37 		P 353 17.9500 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
13:14:37 		P 26 18.0000 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
14:28:37 		P 500 17.7500 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
14:28:37 		P 344 17.9000 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
14:28:37 		P 24 17.9500 EUR XETR
10.06.2021
17:36:25 		P 25,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
 
Sum Aggregated
volume
(pieces) 		Weighted price Currency code
(ISO 4217)
  180,908 17.8708 EUR
 

IMPORTANT NOTICE

These materials may not be, directly or indirectly, published, distributed or transmitted in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Apontis Pharma AG (the "Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.


10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim
Germany
E-mail: info@apontis-pharma.de
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5
WKN: A3CMGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 1206816

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1206816  10.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206816&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAPONTIS PHARMA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures 10.06.2021 / 21:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
Photon Energy Group gibt Prognose für seine langfristige Wachstumsstrategie bekannt
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution im Handel mit digitalen Währungen: Nimiq OASIS erreicht direkte Kompatibilität ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the 'Green Consumption Pledge ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Deutliche Mehrheit für Vorschlag einer Wahldividende
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.: Dr. Jens Buchta verlässt den Aufsichtsrat des FC Schalke 04
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung - Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung - Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
28.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
28.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures
20.05.21
Apontis Pharma verbessert das operative Ergebnis
20.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG Trading Update: Starkes Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum mit Single Pills setzt sich in den ersten vier Monaten 2021 fort (deutsch)