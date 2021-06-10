DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Personnel Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer sell their remaining stake in RIB Software SE 10-Jun-2021 / 22:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer sell their remaining stake in RIB Software SE and agree on a smooth handover process regarding their CEO and CFO position

Stuttgart, Germany, 10 June 2021. Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer, CEO and CFO of RIB Software SE, and their wives have today sold their remaining 8.4% and 0.5% interests in the Company to Schneider Electric for a price of EUR 47 per share. In full alignment with Schneider Electric, Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer intend to resign as CEO and CFO, respectively, in the first six months of 2022 when a succession plan is ready to be implemented to ensure a smooth handover process to their successors. They will continue to actively support the Company going forward and will remain members of the Administrative Board of the Company until the end of their term in 2025, Tom Wolf retaining his position as Chairman of the Board.

