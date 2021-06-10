DGAP-Adhoc Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer sell their remaining stake in RIB Software SE
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Personnel
10-June-2021
Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer sell their remaining stake in RIB Software SE and agree on a smooth handover process regarding their CEO and CFO position
Stuttgart, Germany, 10 June 2021. Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer, CEO and CFO of RIB Software SE, and their wives have today sold their remaining 8.4% and 0.5% interests in the Company to Schneider Electric for a price of EUR 47 per share. In full alignment with Schneider Electric, Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer intend to resign as CEO and CFO, respectively, in the first six months of 2022 when a succession plan is ready to be implemented to ensure a smooth handover process to their successors. They will continue to actively support the Company going forward and will remain members of the Administrative Board of the Company until the end of their term in 2025, Tom Wolf retaining his position as Chairman of the Board.
