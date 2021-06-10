Turtle Beach Hits the Virtual Hardwood with NBA 2K League Champions Wizards District Gaming

Leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced a new partnership with the reigning NBA 2K League champions, Wizards District Gaming (WDG) . With this agreement, WDG ’s teams and players will be using Turtle Beach’s flagship Elite Pro 2 performance gaming headset as they continue to be a dominant force on the digital court.

Turtle Beach joins forces with NBA 2K League Champions Wizards District Gaming, who will be using the brand's Elite Pro 2 performance gaming headset as they continue to dominate the digital hardwood. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Wizards District Gaming is a clear powerhouse in the competitive NBA 2K League, and we are honored to be partnering with a team as talented as they are,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “We craft our gear to a level of precision and performance so that champions remain champions, and we look forward to WDG continuing to win more games in our Elite Pro 2 headsets.”

Wizards District Gaming are the reigning NBA 2K League Champions after defeating Warriors Gaming Squad in four games during the 2020 NBA 2K League Finals. This was the first-ever championship win for WDG, which was one of the inaugural teams in the league when it launched in 2018. The franchise, owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, is the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Washington Wizards.

“To compete in the NBA 2K League, our level of play in match after match has to be extraordinary and Turtle Beach helps ensure we hit that high bar,” said Andrew McNeill, Director of Esports, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “We’re looking forward to many more victories and championships with Turtle Beach at our side.”

WDG’s roster features 2020 NBA 2K League Finals MVP Ryan “Dayfri” Conger, 2020 NBA 2K League Draft #1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year finalist Jack “JBM” Mascone, winningest player in NBA 2K League history Antonio “Newdini” Newman, one of the NBA 2K League’s elite perimeter defenders Justin “Just_Awkward” Howell, 2021 NBA 2K League first round draft pick Alexander “xoLebron” Lebron, and Brandon “BRich” Richardson.

