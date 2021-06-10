Vince Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

In this press release, the Company is presenting its historical financial results in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") as well as on an "adjusted" basis. Adjusted results presented in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and Exhibit 3 to this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP measures to such non-GAAP measures.

Highlights for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021:

Net sales increased 47.5% to $57.5 million as compared to $39.0 million in the same period last year reflecting a 76.3% increase in Vince brand sales and a 33.6% decrease in Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The Company has paused the development of new product for Parker, which contributed to approximately two-thirds of the sales decline.

Gross margin rate was 44.3% compared to 41.0% in the same period last year.

Loss from operations was $7.1 million compared to a loss from operations of $49.4 million in the same period last year. Excluding costs associated with non-cash asset impairment charges, adjusted loss from operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $22.5 million.

Net loss was $11.6 million or $0.98 per share compared to a net loss of $48.2 million or $4.12 per share in the same period last year. Excluding costs associated with non-cash asset impairment charges and a TRA adjustment of $2.3 million, adjusted net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $23.6 million or $2.02 per share.

Jack Schwefel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the pace of recovery in our business as we begin to emerge from the pandemic with significant sequential improvement in our financial performance. Strong consumer demand for the Vince brand’s effortless sophisticated luxury is reflected in both our retail and wholesale sell-through rates. Looking ahead, we will leverage the momentum in the brand as we continue to advance our global growth strategies. At Rebecca Taylor, we are highly encouraged by the positive response to the relaunch themed Romanticism Redefined. I remain excited about the longer-term potential for this brand as the strategies we are using, which are similar to those that led to the successful turnaround of the Vince brand, are beginning to show encouraging signs. Overall, our focus will remain on driving our initiatives forward while maintaining discipline in how we operate the business for long term profitable growth.”

For the first quarter ended May 1, 2021:

Total Company net sales increased 47.5% to $57.5 million compared to $39.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Gross profit was $25.5 million, or 44.3% of net sales, compared to gross profit of $16.0 million, or 41.0% of net sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in the gross margin rate was primarily due to lower year-over-year adjustments to inventory reserves partially offset by channel mix.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses, were $32.6 million, or 56.6% of sales, compared to $38.5 million, or 98.8% of sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in SG&A dollars was primarily the result of lower consulting and other third-party costs as well as decreased bad debt expense, payroll and compensation expense, and marketing expense.

Loss from operations was $7.1 million compared to loss from operations of $49.4 million in the same period last year. Excluding costs associated with non-cash asset impairment charges, adjusted loss from operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $22.5 million. Please refer to Exhibit 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expense was $2.6 million as a result of the non-cash deferred tax expense created by the current period amortization of indefinite-lived goodwill and intangible assets for tax but not for book purposes.

Net loss was $11.6 million or $0.98 per share compared to a net loss of $48.2 million or $4.12 per share in the same period last year. Excluding costs associated with non-cash asset impairment charges and a TRA adjustment of $2.3 million, adjusted net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $23.6 million or $2.02 per share. Please refer to Exhibit 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

The Company ended the quarter with 72 company-operated Vince and Rebecca Taylor stores, a net increase of 3 stores since the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Vince

Net sales increased 76.3% to $50.7 million as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Wholesale segment sales increased 150.6% to $26.8 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Direct-to-consumer segment sales increased 32.3% to $23.9 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Income from operations excluding unallocated corporate expenses was $7.2 million compared to a loss of $17.5 million in the same period last year. Fiscal 2020 includes non-cash asset impairment charges of $11.7 million.

Rebecca Taylor and Parker

Net sales decreased 33.6% to $6.8 million as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company has paused the development of new product for Parker, which contributed to approximately two-thirds of the sales decline.

Loss from operations was $3.3 million compared to a loss of $6.1 million in the same period last year. Fiscal 2020 includes non-cash asset impairment charges of $1.7 million.

Net Sales and Operating Results by Segment:

Three Months Ended May 1, May 2, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net Sales: Vince Wholesale $ 26,799 $ 10,693 Vince Direct-to-consumer 23,932 18,085 Rebecca Taylor and Parker 6,802 10,240 Total net sales $ 57,533 $ 39,018 Income (loss) from operations: Vince Wholesale $ 7,497 $ (591 ) Vince Direct-to-consumer (327 ) (16,859 ) Rebecca Taylor and Parker (3,263 ) (6,139 ) Subtotal 3,907 (23,589 ) Unallocated corporate* (11,008 ) (25,829 ) Total loss from operations $ (7,101 ) $ (49,418 )

* Unallocated corporate expenses are related to the Vince brand and are comprised of selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to corporate and administrative activities (such as marketing, design, finance, information technology, legal and human resource departments), and other charges that are not directly attributable to the Company’s Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-consumer reportable segments.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, total borrowings under the Company’s debt agreements totaled $87.3 million and the Company had $27.4 million of excess availability under its revolving credit facility.

Net inventory at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $71.7 million compared to $67.3 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company continues to work through prior seasonal product, and anticipates that the balance of newness versus prior season inventory will continue to improve.

2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the first quarter results will be held today, June 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Vince Holding Corp. Chief Executive Officer, Jack Schwefel, and Chief Financial Officer, David Stefko. During the conference call, the Company may make comments concerning business and financial developments, trends and other business or financial matters. The Company's comments, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been previously disclosed.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (833) 392-0629, conference ID 1996203. Any interested party will also have the opportunity to access the call via the Internet at http://investors.vince.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a recording will be available for 12 months after the date of the event. Recordings may be accessed at http://investors.vince.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided, with respect to financial results relating to three months ended May 2, 2020, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share, which are non-GAAP measures, in order to eliminate the effect of non-cash asset impairment charges and the TRA adjustment. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures facilitates an understanding of the Company's continuing operations without the impact associated with the aforementioned items. While these types of events can and do recur periodically, they are excluded from the indicated financial information due to their impact on the comparability of earnings across periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Exhibit 3 to this press release.

Vince Holding Corp. is a global contemporary group, consisting of three brands: Vince, Rebecca Taylor and Parker. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women's and men's ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories through 49 full-price retail stores, 15 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Rebecca Taylor, founded in 1996 in New York City, is a high-end women's contemporary womenswear line lauded for its signature prints, romantic detailing, and vintage inspired aesthetic reimagined for a modern era. The Rebecca Taylor collection is available at 11 retail stores, through our e-commerce site at rebeccataylor.com and through its subscription service Rebecca Taylor RNTD, www.rebeccataylorrntd.com, as well as through major department and specialty stores in the US and select international markets. Parker, founded in 2008 in New York City, is a contemporary women's fashion brand that is trend focused.

Vince Holding Corp. and Subsidiaries Exhibit (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, amounts in thousands except percentages, share and per share data)

Three Months Ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 57,533 $ 39,018 Cost of products sold 32,050 23,018 Gross profit 25,483 16,000 as a % of net sales 44.3 % 41.0 % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 13,848 Impairment of long-lived assets — 13,026 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,584 38,544 as a % of net sales 56.6 % 98.8 % Loss from operations (7,101 ) (49,418 ) as a % of net sales (12.3 )% (126.7 )% Interest expense, net 1,878 1,025 Other income, net — (2,307 ) Loss before income taxes (8,979 ) (48,136 ) Provision for income taxes 2,643 42 Net loss $ (11,622 ) $ (48,178 ) Loss per share: Basic loss per share $ (0.98 ) $ (4.12 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.98 ) $ (4.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,812,710 11,693,959 Diluted 11,812,710 11,693,959

Vince Holding Corp. and Subsidiaries Exhibit (2) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

May 1, January 30, May 2, 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,370 $ 3,777 $ 26,654 Trade receivables, net 26,825 31,878 16,523 Inventories, net 71,745 68,226 67,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,918 6,703 4,061 Total current assets 105,858 110,584 114,575 Property and equipment, net 16,785 17,741 19,901 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90,915 91,982 81,991 Intangible assets, net 76,327 76,491 76,982 Goodwill 31,973 31,973 31,973 Deferred income tax asset and other assets 3,957 4,173 5,386 Total assets $ 325,815 $ 332,944 $ 330,808 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,340 $ 40,216 $ 31,647 Accrued salaries and employee benefits 4,199 4,231 9,361 Other accrued expenses 15,303 15,688 13,056 Short-term lease liabilities 23,297 22,085 20,882 Current portion of long-term debt 687 — 2,750 Total current liabilities 85,826 82,220 77,696 Long-term debt 85,286 84,485 84,647 Long-term lease liabilities 94,242 97,144 85,380 Deferred income tax liability and other liabilities 5,497 2,888 187 Stockholders' equity 54,964 66,207 82,898 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 325,815 $ 332,944 $ 330,808

Vince Holding Corp. and Subsidiaries Exhibit (3) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

(1) Based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 11,812,710 for the three months ended May 1, 2021, which excludes the effect of dilutive equity securities.

(2) Based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 11,693,959 for the three months ended May 2, 2020, which excludes the effect of dilutive equity securities.

