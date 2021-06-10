 
checkAd

Bowman Consulting Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 22:01  |  43   |   |   

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: BWMN) (“Bowman” or the “Company”), a national engineering services firm supporting owners and developers of the built environment, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which included year-over-year increases of 11% in gross revenue and 157% in adjusted EBITDA.

“The first quarter was our final quarter as a private company and it was clearly a busy period for us,” said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We booked over $36 million of new work while generating just under $32 million of gross revenue. In January we closed on the KTA acquisition and we have already integrated operations and started cross selling services. We strengthened our leadership with people who bring significant industry experience and extensive client relationships. At the same time, our team worked tirelessly on our $53 million IPO which closed in May. So far, the second quarter has been in line with our expectations for new bookings and gross contract revenue. I am very proud of our accomplishments and look forward to delivering growth and value to shareholders.”

Financial Highlights of First Quarter 2021:

  • Gross revenue increased 11% to $31.8 million
  • Net service billing increased 17% to $28.9 million 1
  • Net income increased 130% to $1.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 157% to $4.1 million 1
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, net increased 120% to 14.2% 1
  • Acquisitions contributed $1.9 million or 6% of gross revenue
  • Backlog increased by $3 million to $116 million 1

Other Reported Business Highlights:

  • Closed on KTA Group acquisition and commenced cross-selling initiatives
  • Hired Michael Ginsberg to launch national energy transition services practice
  • Added impactful senior operations and business development leadership
  • Hired Tim Vaughn to lead and accelerate M&A efforts

_____________________________

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations

Q1 2021 Earnings Webcast

Bowman will host an earnings webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results:

Date:

 

June 11, 2021

Time:

 

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Hosts:

 

Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO and Bruce Labovitz, Chief Financial Officer

Where:

 

http://investors.bowman.com

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees in more than 30 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $53.3 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 424B4 dated May 6, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

We supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to help represent, explain, and understand our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly referenced measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures are intended to enhance investors’ overall understanding and evaluation of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance in a manner more aligned with management’s view and believe these measures provide additional tools by which investors can evaluate our core financial performance over multiple periods relative to other companies in our industry. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

 

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

 

(in thousands except share data)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Gross Contract Revenue

 

$

31,802

 

 

$

28,611

 

Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct payroll costs

 

 

13,222

 

 

 

11,652

 

Sub-consultants and expenses

 

 

2,934

 

 

 

3,878

 

Total contract costs

 

 

16,156

 

 

 

15,530

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

12,749

 

 

 

12,069

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

320

 

(Gain) loss on sale

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(15

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

14,151

 

 

 

12,374

 

Income from operations

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

707

 

Other (income) expense

 

 

205

 

 

 

(9

)

Income before tax expense

 

 

1,290

 

 

 

716

 

Income tax expense

 

 

309

 

 

 

290

 

Net income

 

$

981

 

 

$

426

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings allocated to non-vested shares

 

 

124

 

 

 

14

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

857

 

 

$

412

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.07

 

Diluted

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.07

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

5,083,470

 

 

 

5,584,321

 

Diluted

 

 

5,096,597

 

 

 

5,622,700

 

 

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

 

319

 

 

 

386

 

Accounts Receivable, net

 

27,699

 

 

 

24,183

 

Contract assets

 

7,396

 

 

 

7,080

 

Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion

 

1,116

 

 

 

1,182

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

2,825

 

 

 

2,271

 

Total current assets

 

39,355

 

 

 

35,102

 

Non-Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

16,218

 

 

 

15,357

 

Goodwill

 

11,723

 

 

 

9,179

 

Notes receivable, less current portion

 

903

 

 

 

903

 

Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion

 

1,289

 

 

 

1,297

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

1,934

 

 

 

1,131

 

Other assets

 

718

 

 

 

669

 

Total Assets

$

72,140

 

 

$

63,638

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank line of credit

 

6,941

 

 

 

3,481

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion

 

13,200

 

 

 

12,203

 

Contract liabilities

 

1,945

 

 

 

1,943

 

Notes payable, current portion

 

2,124

 

 

 

1,592

 

Deferred rent, current portion

 

654

 

 

 

619

 

Capital lease obligation, current portion

 

3,797

 

 

 

3,495

 

Total current liabilities

 

28,661

 

 

 

23,333

 

Non Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-current obligations

 

1,243

 

 

 

1,244

 

Notes payable, less current portion

 

4,167

 

 

 

2,829

 

Deferred rent, less current portion

 

4,148

 

 

 

4,278

 

Capital lease obligation, less current portion

 

7,556

 

 

 

7,503

 

Deferred tax liability, net

 

6,581

 

 

 

6,472

 

Common shares subject to repurchase

 

1,401

 

 

 

842

 

Total liabilities

$

53,757

 

 

$

46,501

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

60,161

 

 

 

58,866

 

Treasury Stock

 

(17,085

)

 

 

(16,022

)

Stock subscription notes receivable

 

(576

)

 

 

(609

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(24,119

)

 

 

(25,100

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

18,383

 

 

$

17,137

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

72,140

 

 

$

63,638

 

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

981

 

 

$

426

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization - property, plant and equipment

 

 

1,360

 

 

 

250

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

68

 

 

 

70

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(15

)

Bad debt

 

 

92

 

 

 

122

 

Stock based compensation

 

 

1,149

 

 

 

(543

)

Deferred taxes

 

 

109

 

 

 

75

 

Deferred rent

 

 

(95

)

 

 

176

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Receivable

 

 

(3,608

)

 

 

(3,082

)

Contract Assets

 

 

(100

)

 

 

4,815

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(148

)

 

 

831

 

Deposits and other assets

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(16

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

698

 

 

 

(1,751

)

Contract Liabilities

 

 

(414

)

 

 

(2,874

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

45

 

 

 

(1,516

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(438

)

 

 

(183

)

Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases

 

 

26

 

 

 

15

 

Amounts advanced under loans to shareholders

 

 

(364

)

 

 

(337

)

Payments received under loans to shareholders

 

 

75

 

 

 

57

 

Amounts advanced under notes receivable

 

 

-

 

 

 

(140

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(640

)

 

 

-

 

Collections under stock subscription notes receivable

 

 

33

 

 

 

47

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,308

)

 

 

(541

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net repayments under revolving line of credit

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

456

 

Repayments under fixed line of credit

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(49

)

Borrowings under fixed line of credit

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,985

 

Repayment under notes payable

 

 

(151

)

 

 

(407

)

Payments on capital leases

 

 

(975

)

 

 

(71

)

Payment of contingent consideration from acquisitions

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(17

)

Payment of offering costs

 

 

(417

)

 

 

-

 

Payments for purchase and retirement of common stock

 

 

(559

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

18

 

 

 

15

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

1,196

 

 

 

1,912

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(67

)

 

 

(145

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

386

 

 

 

509

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

319

 

 

$

364

 

 

 

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

Net Service Billing

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Gross revenue

 

$

31,802

 

 

$

28,611

 

Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses

 

 

2,934

 

 

 

3,878

 

Net services billing

 

$

28,868

 

 

$

24,733

 

(in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, net

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net Income

 

$

981

 

 

$

426

 

 

+ interest expense

 

 

219

 

 

 

149

 

 

+ depreciation & Amortization

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

320

 

 

+ tax expense

 

 

309

 

 

 

290

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

2,937

 

 

$

1,185

 

 

+ non-reoccurring operating lease rent

 

 

-

 

 

 

947

 

 

+ non-cash stock compensation

 

 

1,149

 

 

 

(543

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

4,086

 

 

$

1,589

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin, net

 

 

14.2%

 

 

 

6.4%

 

 

 

(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

Gross Margin, gross and Gross Margin, net

2021

2020

Gross revenue

$

31,802

$

28,611

Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses

 

2,934

 

3,878

Net service billing

$

28,868

$

24,733

Direct payroll

 

13,222

 

11,652

Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

$

15,646

$

13,081

Gross margin, gross

 

49.2%

 

45.7%

Gross margin, net

 

54.2%

 

52.9%

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

 

(dollars in millions)

For the three months ended March 31,

Consolidated Gross Revenue

2021

%GCR

2020

%GCR

Change

% of Change

Communities, Homes & Buildings

$21,037

66.2%

$16,437

57.5%

$4,600

28.0%

Transportation

4,122

13.0%

4,882

17.1%

(760)

-15.6%

Power and Utilities

5,045

15.8%

5,712

19.9%

(667)

-11.7%

Emerging Markets

1,598

5.0%

1,580

5.5%

18

1.1%

Total

$31,802

100.0%

28,611

100.0%

3,191

11.2%

 

For the three months ended March 31,

Organic v Acquired Revenue

2,021

%GCR

2,020

%GCR

Change

% of Change

Organic Growth

$29,879

94.0%

$28,611

100.0%

$1,268

39.7%

Acquired Growth - KTA Group

1,923

6.0%

-

0.0%

1,923

60.3%

Total

$31,802

100.0%

$28,611

100.0%

$3,191

100.0%

 

 

Bowman Consulting Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: BWMN) (“Bowman” or the “Company”), a national engineering services firm supporting owners and developers of the built environment, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.06.21
Bowman Consulting Group Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Overallotment Option
25.05.21
Bowman Consulting Group Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast
25.05.21
Bowman Welcomes Timothy M. Vaughn as Executive Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions