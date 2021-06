Brightcove to Present at the Northland Customer Engagement SaaS Conference

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ray, Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Michael Loria, will present at the Northland Customer Engagement SaaS Conference.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/index.php/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.