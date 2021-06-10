Bank of America Announces 2022 Financial Reporting Dates

Bank of America today announced the following reporting dates for quarterly financial results:

Fourth quarter 2021 – Tuesday, January 18, 2022

First quarter 2022 – Monday, April 18, 2022

Second quarter 2022 – Monday, July 18, 2022

Third quarter 2022 – Monday, October 17, 2022

The results will be released at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Details on how to participate in the conference calls will be provided closer to the scheduled quarterly results dates.

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. www.bankofamerica.com

