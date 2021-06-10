Hostess Brands, Inc. to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (“Hostess” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit: The Company will be hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 4:15 p.m. Eastern. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference: The Company will be hosting a fireside which will begin at 3:15 p.m. Eastern. The company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and be available for replay, and can be found on the "News & Events" section of the Company's website at www.hostessbrands.com.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

