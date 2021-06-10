Worthington Industries Announces New Reporting Segments

“The new reporting structure is a natural evolution of our business strategy as we have aligned around several attractive markets over the last few years to reshape the business for increased earnings growth,” said President and CEO Andy Rose. “This change will enable our leadership teams to build and execute better, more focused strategies while providing increased transparency for investors. As we allocate capital to high return opportunities in these end markets, we will continue to leverage Transformation, Innovation and M&A to drive additional value.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR ) today announced that the Company divided its Pressure Cylinders segment into three new reporting segments: Consumer Products, Building Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions, effective June 1, 2021, the start of the Company’s new fiscal year. The three new reporting segments are in addition to its Steel Processing segment.

Consumer Products is comprised of brands that offer market-leading products in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations end-markets with brands that include Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International and Hawkeye.

Building Products has market-leading positions in commercial and residential construction products, water systems, heating & cooling solutions and other specialty offerings. The Building Products segment results will also now include equity income from the Company’s commercial construction joint ventures WAVE and ClarkDietrich.

Sustainable Energy Solutions, based in Europe, is dedicated to offering on-board fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for the storage, transport and distribution of industrial gases, supporting the growing hydrogen ecosystem and adjacent sustainable energies like compressed natural gas.

Steve Caravati has been named president of Consumer Products continuing his role leading the consumer products business unit. Eric Smolenski, previously president of Pressure Cylinders, will continue as president of Building Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. Timo Snoeren, previously general manager of the Company’s European high-pressure cylinders business will lead the development of the Sustainable Energy Solutions business as vice president and John H. McConnell II, previously business director of the North American high pressure cylinders business, will fill a new role as vice president of global business development, working closely with Snoeren, to build out the global strategy and footprint in the sector, both reporting to Smolenski.