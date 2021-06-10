SeaChange International Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Implemented and began executing a multi-phased strategic roadmap designed to increase scale, capture market share, and create even greater value for both our customers and shareholders.

with $21.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. Operating expenses decreased 9% in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 compared to fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 due to ongoing efficiency measures.

Management Commentary

“During the fiscal first quarter, we successfully completed the initial phase of our strategic roadmap, which has optimized our operations, solidified our financial foundation, and positioned us to drive scale, capture market share and create even greater value for both our customers and shareholders,” said Robert Pons, SeaChange’s Executive Chairman. “The initial phase of our plan involved refining our growth strategy and technology positioning to capitalize on the explosive growth in video streaming, a market that industry analysts expect to surpass $140 billion in annual revenues by 2026. SeaChange’s turnkey enablement platform and advertising insertion technology provides us with a distinct competitive advantage and gives us confidence in our ability to capitalize on streaming industry growth. We are actively marketing our OTT Streaming Platform to cable operators and content owners globally, including film and TV producers, who are looking to launch their own streaming channels and platforms. A major part of our success is expected to come through strategic partners who recognize the value of SeaChange’s ‘full stack’ streaming enablement platform to seamlessly launch a new streaming service.

“SeaChange sits at the epicenter of the video industry’s transformation to OTT video streaming services and delivery to the billions of end users globally. Our favorable competitive positioning, robust market dynamics, and performance thus far gives us confidence that fiscal 2022 will be a year of growth and transformation. Longer term, we expect that the successful execution of our strategic roadmap will translate to sustainable growth and consistent profitability in the years ahead.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $5.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Product revenue was $1.6 million (or 32% of total revenue), an improvement compared to $1.4 million (or 27% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Service revenue was $3.4 million (or 68% of total revenue) compared to $3.7 million (or 73% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Revenue backlog at quarter end remained strong at $20.1 million.

Gross profit was $2.8 million (or 56% of total revenue), compared to $2.8 million (or 55% of total revenue) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total operating expenses decreased to $6.6 million compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP loss from operations totaled $3.8 million, an improvement compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP net loss totaled $4.1 million, or $(0.10) per basic share, an improvement from GAAP net loss $4.4 million, or $(0.12) per basic share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP loss from operations totaled $2.8 million, or $(0.07) per basic share, an improvement from non-GAAP loss from operations of $3.5 million, or $(0.09) per basic share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.



Conference Call

SeaChange will host a conference call today (June 10, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

SeaChange executive management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8037

International number: 201-689-8037

Meeting Number: 13720348

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of SeaChange’s website.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for millions of end users worldwide. SeaChange’s end-to-end solution enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video streaming service to manage, curate and monetize their linear and on demand content across all major device platforms such as Smart-TVs, mobile devices, and Set-Top-Boxes. A demonstration of SeaChange’s video streaming platform is available here. For more information on SeaChange, please visit www.seachange.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company’s ability to execute its strategic roadmap, capture additional market share and capitalize on the growing demand for over-the-top video streaming services globally; the Company’s ability to effectively monetize the value of its software and services; the Company’s ability to accelerate key initiatives and execute on its strategic plan in a manner that translates to sustainable growth and consistent profitability in the years ahead;; and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of the Company and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economies in which we operate; the continued spending by the Company’s customers on video solutions and services and expenses we may incur in fulfilling customer arrangements; the manner in which the multiscreen video and over-the-top markets develop; the Company’s ability to compete in the software marketplace; the loss of or reduction in demand, or the return of product, by one of the Company’s large customers or the failure of revenue acceptance criteria in a given fiscal quarter; the cancellation or deferral of purchases of the Company’s products; any decline in demand or average selling prices for our products and services; failure to achieve our financial forecasts due to inaccurate sales forecasts or other factors, including due to expenses we may incur in fulfilling customer arrangements; the impact of our cost-savings and restructuring programs; the Company’s ability to manage its growth; the risks associated with international operations; the ability of the Company to use its net operating losses, including the potential impact on these losses resulting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act; the impact of changes in the market on the value of our investments; changes in the regulatory environment; and other risks that are described in further detail in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov, including but not limited to, such information appearing under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those risk factors. The Company cautions readers that such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Company expectations or future events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results may differ from those set forth in such forward-looking statements.

SeaChange International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

April 30, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,278 $ 5,856 Marketable securities — 252 Accounts and other receivables, net 6,249 6,050 Unbilled receivables 14,262 15,699 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,427 4,372 Property and equipment, net 478 605 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 11,519 11,849 Other assets 3,805 5,725 Total assets $ 62,018 $ 50,408 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 7,777 $ 10,172 Deferred revenue 5,609 5,394 Deferred tax liabilities and income taxes payable 897 888 Promissory note 2,413 2,413 Total liabilities 16,696 18,867 Total stockholders’ equity 45,322 31,541 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 62,018 $ 50,408





SeaChange International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months

Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product $ 1,620 $ 3,098 Service 3,432 3,817 Total revenue 5,052 6,915 Cost of revenue: Product 406 1,580 Service 1,815 2,826 Total cost of revenue 2,221 4,406 Gross profit 2,831 2,509 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,668 4,166 Selling and marketing 1,380 2,126 General and administrative 2,105 2,054 Severance and restructuring costs 484 486 Total operating expenses 6,637 8,832 Loss from operations (3,806 ) (6,323 ) Other expense, net (228 ) (208 ) Loss before income taxes (4,034 ) (6,531 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 34 (21 ) Net loss $ (4,068 ) $ (6,510 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 41,307 37,521 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 41,307 37,521 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (4,068 ) $ (6,510 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 41 (24 ) Unrealized gains on marketable securities 1 9 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 42 (15 ) Comprehensive loss $ (4,026 ) $ (6,525 )





SeaChange International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,068 ) $ (6,510 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 376 357 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 77 — Gain on write-off of operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities related to termination (328 ) — Change in allowance for doubtful accounts — (316 ) Stock-based compensation expense 208 357 Realized and unrealized foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 263 (29 ) Other 1 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (208 ) 3,111 Unbilled receivables 1,431 589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets — (554 ) Accounts payable 34 417 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 173 (1,689 ) Deferred revenue 221 (10 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,820 ) (4,263 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7 ) (138 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 252 1,201 Net cash provided by investing activities 245 1,063 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 137 119 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — 18 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 17,462 — Net cash provided by financing activities 17,599 137 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (199 ) 153 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,825 (2,910 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,084 9,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 21,909 $ 6,387 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 101 $ 11 Non-cash activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ — $ 402



Non-GAAP Measures

We define non-GAAP loss from operations as U.S. GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, severance and other restructuring costs, other expense, net, and income tax (benefit) provision. We discuss non-GAAP loss from operations, including on a per share basis, in our quarterly earnings releases and certain other communications, as we believe non-GAAP operating loss from operations is an important measure that is not calculated according to U.S. GAAP. We use non-GAAP loss from operations in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, determining a component of bonus compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that the non-GAAP loss from operations financial measure assists in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. We believe that the non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above in arriving at non-GAAP loss from operations and investors should not infer from our presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The following table includes the reconciliations of our U.S. GAAP loss from operations, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our non-GAAP loss from operations for the three months ended April 30, 2021.







SeaChange International, Inc.

Fiscal First Quarter Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months

Ended April 30, 2021 2020 (Amounts in thousands) GAAP net loss $ (4,068 ) $ (6,510 ) Other expense, net (228 ) (208 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 34 (21 ) GAAP loss from operations $ (3,806 ) $ (6,323 ) Amortization of intangible assets 316 284 Stock-based compensation 208 357 Severance and restructuring costs 484 486 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,798 ) $ (5,196 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations, basic per share (0.07 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations, diluted per share (0.07 ) (0.14 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic per share 41,307 37,521 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted per share 41,307 37,521





SeaChange International, Inc.

Supplemental Schedule - Revenue Breakout

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 (Amounts in thousands) Product revenue: Framework $ 1,016 $ 968 OVP and other 604 837 Hardware — 1,293 Total product revenue 1,620 3,098 Service revenue: Maintenance and support 2,038 2,605 Framework and support services 939 931 Professional services and other 455 281 Total service revenue 3,432 3,817 Total revenue $ 5,052 $ 6,915



