LPL Financial Ranked Among Top 100 Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families by JUST Capital

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the company has been ranked among the “Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families,” an annual benchmarking report published by JUST Capital, a leading platform for measuring and improving corporate performance in the stakeholder economy.

JUST Capital, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, honors companies that are investing in the health of communities and the families that inhabit them, including protecting worker health and safety, paying a fair, livable wage, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and combating climate change, among others**.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader by JUST Capital,” said Sallie Larson, Chief Human Capital Officer. “Healthier communities achieve improved education outcomes, attract more talented workers, and perform more productively and competitively. We assume great responsibility with our role as a corporate citizen, and are committed to practices and policies that nurture safe, healthy and productive employees and communities.”

As part of its dedication to building healthy communities and families, LPL has:

More information on LPL’s sustainability and diversity initiatives can be found in the firm’s 2021 Sustainability Report.

About LPL Financial:
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

** This ranking leverages data from JUST Capital’s 2021 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. Of the 19 Issues essential to just business, we collaborated with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to identify the 10 that best define how companies invest in the health and well-being of their workers, the families they support, and the communities in which they operate. The issues are: Pays a fair, livable wage. Cultivates a diverse and inclusive workplace. Protects worker health and safety. Provides benefits and work-life balance. Contributes to community development. Supports local communities. Makes products that do not harm. Helps combat climate change. Minimizes pollution. Prioritizes value creation for all stakeholders.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
813-351-9203
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lplfinancial.com 





Disclaimer

