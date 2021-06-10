Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 26, 2021.



The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Applied announced a 9-percent dividend increase and a new $7.5 billion stock buyback authorization, supplementing the previous authorization which had approximately $525 million remaining at the end of the quarter. In addition, Applied announced a commitment to return between 80 and 100 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.