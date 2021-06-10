Arbor Realty Trust Closes a $815 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Securitization

The Notes have an initial weighted average spread of approximately 137 basis points over one-month LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs. The facility has an approximate two-and-a-half-year replenishment period that allows the principal proceeds from repayments of the portfolio assets to be reinvested in qualifying replacement assets, subject to certain conditions.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced the closing of a $815 million commercial real estate mortgage loan securitization (the “Securitization”). An aggregate of approximately $674 million of investment grade-rated notes were issued (the “Notes”) and Arbor retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of approximately $141 million. The $815 million of collateral includes approximately $162 million of capacity to acquire additional loans for a period of up to 180 days from the closing date of the Securitization.

The offering of the Notes was made pursuant to a private placement. The Notes were issued under an indenture and are secured initially by a portfolio of real estate related assets and cash with a face value of $815 million, with such real estate related assets consisting primarily of first mortgage bridge loans.

Arbor intends to own the portfolio of real estate related assets through the vehicle until its maturity and expects to account for the Securitization on its balance sheet as a financing. Arbor will use the proceeds of this Securitization to repay borrowings under its current credit facilities, pay transaction expenses and to fund future loans and investments.

Certain of the Notes were rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. and all of the Notes were rated by DBRS, Inc.

The Notes are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.