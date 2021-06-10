 
Cowen Announces Its Membership in Out Leadership

Out Leadership, a leader in LGBTQ+ equality, welcomes leading investment bank and financial services firm Cowen as its newest member

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that it has joined Out Leadership, the oldest and largest coalition of global companies working to improve LGBTQ+ equality in the world.

“We are thrilled to join the Out Leadership community. We are strong believers that a diverse and inclusive workforce promotes community, increases awareness and is necessary for driving innovation and creativity,” said Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen. “This partnership will work to further empower our internal LGBTQ+ community in terms of growth, visibility and advocacy, supported by all Cowen colleagues as allies. I look forward to working with Out Leadership to launch new initiatives that encourage us to learn from each other and create meaningful change.”

Todd Sears, CEO & Founder of Out Leadership, said: “We are excited that Cowen is joining Out Leadership as the newest member of our global cohort of companies that are working toward a more diverse and equitable future. Cowen joins an impressive list of financial institutions who are working with Out Leadership to ensure equality at the highest levels of the business world.”

Sears continued, “We are excited by Cowen’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and look forward to being a partner in their continued implementation of leading D&I initiatives.”

In September 2020 Cowen demonstrated its dedication to diversity and inclusion through joining the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion initiative. The initiative includes over 1,300 CEOs from leading organizations who pledge to undertake the following:

  • Cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected
  • Ensure employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion
  • Share information across organizations about actions that have succeeded or failed

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

