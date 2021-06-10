The Children’s Place Appoints John A. Frascotti to Its Board Of Directors
SECAUCUS, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced that on June 9, 2021 the Company appointed John A. Frascotti to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Frascotti will hold office until the annual meeting of stockholders of the Company to be held in 2022. Mr. Frascotti is an independent director under applicable SEC and Nasdaq rules.
Mr. Frascotti is a Special Advisor to Hasbro, Inc., and served as Hasbro’s President and Chief Operating Officer from 2018 until his retirement on March 31, 2021. Mr. Frascotti joined Hasbro in 2008 as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, became President of Hasbro Brands in 2014, and became President of Hasbro in 2017. In 2018, he was also named Chief Operating Officer, and became a member of Hasbro’s Board of Directors. In those positions, Mr. Frascotti’s extensive expertise and leadership extended to brand building, omni-channel retail strategies, digital marketing, global supply chain management, investor relations and talent development.
Mr. Frascotti also served as chairman of Hasbro’s Diversity and Inclusion Executive Steering Committee and of Hasbro’s IP Security Committee, and as a member of Hasbro’s Global Information Systems Steering Committee. Under Mr. Frascotti’s leadership, Hasbro was recognized for 10 consecutive years as one of the “100 Best Corporate Citizens”, for 10 consecutive years as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies”, and as #9 of the “2019 Top 50 Best ESG Companies” in recognition of its activities regarding climate change, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, human rights and ethical sourcing, and transparency.
Before joining Hasbro, Mr. Frascotti served in several senior executive positions at Reebok International Ltd. and myteam.com. Mr. Frascotti is a member of the Board of Directors of Party City Holdings, Inc. and was a member of the Board of Directors of Discovery Family Channel, Ideal Industries, Corus Entertainment, the Toy Association, and the Hasbro Children’s Fund. Mr. Frascotti received his B.A. in Economics from Yale University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude, and his JD, cum laude, from Harvard Law School.
