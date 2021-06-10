Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to Alpine Income Property OP, LP, its operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), in exchange for common units of limited partnership interest of the Operating Partnership. The Operating Partnership may use the net proceeds contributed by the Company to repay amounts outstanding under the Company’s credit facility and for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include funding property acquisitions.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) today announced the issuance and sale of an additional 420,000 shares of the Company’s common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s previously announced offering of common stock. After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, the total number of shares of the Company’s common stock sold in the offering was 3,220,000 shares and total gross proceeds were approximately $57.3 million.

Raymond James, Baird and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, BTIG and Janney Montgomery Scott acted as co-managers for the offering.

All shares of common stock were offered under the Company’s existing shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these shares was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, telephone: 800-792-2473, email: syndicate@rwbaird.com; and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, telephone: (855) 300‐7136, email: syndprospectus@stifel.com, fax: 443.224.1273.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.