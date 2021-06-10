Mondelēz International to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 23

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced that Glen Walter, EVP & President North America, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 23 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.