Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Names Executive to Lead Strategic M&A Efforts and Recruits Former GE Energy Executive to Lead Battery Storage Business and Pre-Engineered Microgrid Product Sales in Europe

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today that it has tapped Jeff Foster, a seasoned member of the Capstone Senior Leadership Team to serve as the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, to lead the Company's efforts in evaluating potential acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic transactions. In addition, Capstone announced that it has recruited Nick McGrath to be Director of Business Development, Europe, to lead Capstone's efforts in response to the growing European energy storage markets.

In April, Capstone Green Energy introduced several new business lines, product offerings, network partners, and services as part of its transition from Capstone Turbine Corporation to Capstone Green Energy Corporation. With its new name, Capstone demonstrated its intent to remain focused on clean energy technologies, while expanding its carbon reduction solutions portfolio to include new clean energy conversion technologies and battery storage offerings, as well as developing hydrogen-based products and bolstering its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business.

"The microgrid and EaaS sectors are expected to see significant growth in the coming years, and we need to continue to position ourselves to maximize opportunities across the green economy. Acquisitions or other strategic transactions should definitely play a part in that strategy. This process begins by having the right people, and we are dedicating an experienced, high-level executive in Jeff Foster to oversee this process," stated Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy Corporation.

"Everything begins with building a target framework that includes the market, geography, culture, etc., and we will be actively looking for accretive additions in or around hydrogen, microgrid controllers, and rentals."

In order to fill Mr. Foster's previous roles, the Company is promoting Don Ayers to Vice President of Technology, in which position he will become a new member of the Capstone Senior Leadership Team, and also promoting Tracy Chidbachian to Director of Customer Service. Both Don and Tracy have been long-term, high performing managers at the Company.

As Capstone builds out its new Direct Solution Sales organization, it has been looking to add as much industry talent and diversity as possible to support its future growth plan. One recent addition was Nick McGrath, who was brought on as Director of Business Development, Europe. Based in Ireland, Mr. McGrath is the former founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hybrid Energy Solutions, Ltd., a company that designs and manufactures energy stations based on leading renewable energy-based technologies. Mr. McGrath has almost 25 years of experience in the power industry, having served as a Director of GE Wind Energy and GE Energy Rentals (Ireland), as well as in key positions at other global energy companies.

