Shift4 Payments to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Financial Technology Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 beginning at 2:40 PM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4 Payments’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx or clicking this link.