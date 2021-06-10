 
TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

10.06.2021   

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held earlier today, as follows:

Barbara D. Gilmore was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Barbara D. Gilmore

71.5%

Elena B. Poptodorova was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Elena B. Poptodorova

74.4%

Adam D. Portnoy was re-elected as Managing Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Managing Director as is as follows:

Managing Director

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Adam D. Portnoy

67.5%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation on an advisory vote. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Approval of Executive

Compensation

94.1%

Stockholders approved an amendment to the TravelCenters of America Inc. Second Amended and Restated 2016 Equity Compensation Plan. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Amendment to the Second Amended and

Restated 2016 Equity Compensation Plan

97.1%

Stockholders ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as TA’s independent auditors for the 2021 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Ratification of Independent Auditors

99.3%

About TravelCenters of America Inc.:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 9 proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

Wertpapier


