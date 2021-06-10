 
checkAd

RCI Takes Home Three Awards at ARDA Timeshare Industry Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 22:16  |  52   |   |   

RCI, the world’s premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, won three awards at the 2021 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timeshare Together Conference.

The RCI global operations team was awarded the prestigious ACE Excellence in Customer Service Award in recognition for their agile response and sustained support of RCI members and affiliates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The aligned engagement of associates around the world ensured connectivity and delivered service from contact centers, marketing teams and business development groups in regions throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia Pacific, India and Europe.

“On behalf of RCI, I am so proud of the collective efforts of our global operations team in times of tremendous challenge,” said Olivier Chavy, president of Panorama. “Time after time, this team took proactive and strategic action, reassuring members that RCI would still be there to support both their existing and future travel needs. Their consistency, tenacity and care has been vital to the support we provide to our RCI members, affiliates and staff.”

RCI was also recognized for the best Integrated Marketing Campaign for the company’s 2020 rebrand, RCI: The New Shape of Travel, which encompassed an all-new travel network offering member benefits, access and deals. The rebrand included comprehensive, revitalized design components, paired with energized messaging celebrating RCI’s global family of members, affiliates and associates.

Additionally, RCI was honored as the top Training and Development Team for its Global Leadership Bench Program, a tailored associate program designed to accelerate the leadership readiness of high-potential associates at the manager and director level. The program strives to produce a deeper bench of well-prepared candidates to fill critical roles across the enterprise at the leadership level. In 2020, nine high-potential directors and 18 high-potential managers from eight different countries were selected for this global program. In total, 80 percent of this talented group were female and/or diverse leaders.

“As the global leader in vacation exchange, RCI is always honored to be recognized by ARDA for our commitment to excellence across our programs and teams,” added Chavy. “While the pandemic challenged our industry, we remained resilient, striving for continued growth and innovation in order to deliver extraordinary vacations for our members and exceptional service to our affiliates.”

ARDA is the Washington D.C.-based professional association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries. The ARDA Awards Program is broadly acknowledged as a gold standard in the industry for overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing, product design, advertising and promotion.

For more information about the 2021 ARDA Awards, visit www.arda.org.

About RCI

RCI is The New Shape of Travel. As the worldwide leader in membership travel services to the vacation ownership industry, the company offers the industry’s leading vacation exchange platform to its 3.7 million members around the world, providing access to more than 4,200 affiliated resorts in approximately 110 countries. RCI Travel offers enhanced travel services allowing its members to flexibly travel year round. RCI is a part of the Panorama family of travel brands at Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). For additional information visit rci.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About Panorama

Panorama delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella – RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, Extra Holidays, Panorama Travel Solutions, @Work International and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) – provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world. Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.

Travel + Leisure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RCI Takes Home Three Awards at ARDA Timeshare Industry Conference RCI, the world’s premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, won three awards at the 2021 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timeshare Together Conference. The RCI global operations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Viewpoint Resort Management System and Owner’s Travel Club Gaining Traction with Legacy Vacation Resorts
03.06.21
Travel + Leisure Co. Unveils a $1,000 “Stay Bonus” for New Hires and Current Associates in Key Vacation Resort Markets
01.06.21
RCI Announces Integration with Viewpoint PMS
27.05.21
Panorama Travel Solutions Partners With YTexas to Offer Custom Travel Club Benefits to Texas Businesses
13.05.21
Travel + Leisure Co. Declares Cash Dividend