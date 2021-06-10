 
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the RLX Technology Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) American Depository Shares (“ADS”) pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with RLX Technology’s January 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). The case is captioned Garnett v. RLX Technology Inc., No. 21-cv-05125, and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer. The RLX Technology class action lawsuit charges RLX Technology, certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of its IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased RLX Technology ADSs in connection with RLX Technology’s IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the RLX Technology class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the RLX Technology class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the RLX Technology class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the RLX Technology class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the RLX Technology class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the RLX Technology class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the RLX Technology class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 9, 2021.

RLX Technology purports to be the “No. 1 branded e-vapor company in China,” which it also claims is its “largest potential market.” In January 2021, as part of RLX Technology’s IPO, defendants issued approximately 116.5 million ADS to the investing public at $12 per ADS, raising approximately $1.4 billion in gross proceeds.

The RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Among other things, the RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement misrepresented and omitted that RLX Technology knew (or had information making it foreseeable to know), at the time of the IPO, that China was working on a national standard for e-cigarettes that would bring them into line with regular cigarette regulations. The RLX Technology class action lawsuit further alleges that RLX Technology knew that its reported financials were not nearly as rosy as the Registration Statement made it seem, nor indicative of future results. By omitting these facts and, for example, representing that the risk of regulation was only a contingent possibility, the RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that investors were unable to adequately assess the value of the shares offered in connection with the IPO, and thus purchased their ADSs without material information and to their detriment.

