Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

The award recognizes industrial security excellence and is the highest honor the DCSA bestows to cleared industry partners. Out of the approximately 13,000 cleared facilities nationwide, less than 1% received Cogswell awards this year. Facilities may be nominated for the award only if they have a minimum of two consecutive, superior security ratings and show a sustained degree of excellence and innovation in their overall security program management, implementation and oversight.

ANDOVER, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that its Cypress, Calif. and West Caldwell, N.J. facilities each received a 2021 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). Mercury’s Andover, Mass.; Hudson, N.H.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and West Lafayette, Ind. facilities have also previously received Cogswell awards, bringing the total to six awards the Company has received to date.

“We’re honored to receive our fifth and sixth Cogswell awards and are incredibly proud of our team and the important role they play in defending our national security,” said Chris Cambria, Mercury Systems’ executive vice president and general counsel. “Earning this level of trust is a validation of our ongoing commitment to protect our team members, products and our customers, and underpins our overarching goal to make trusted, secure technologies profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

The award, established in 1966, is named in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first DOD chief of industrial security. Cogswell was responsible for developing the basic principles of the department’s Industrial Security Program, which include an emphasis on the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information.

