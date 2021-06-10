 
checkAd

May AMK Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 22:15  |  53   |   |   

  CONCORD, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company highlights for the month of May 2021 include:

  • Platform assets of $83.0 billion at the end of May, up 33.9% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were $514 million in the month of May, up 275.2% year-over-year.
    • This reflects $424 million of outflows from two GFPC advisors.
      • This represents nearly all the platform assets for these advisors who are leaving the platform.
      • These outflows were previously disclosed on AssetMark’s 1Q21 earnings call.
    • Net flows, excluding these two GFPC advisors, were $938 million in May.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.56 billion, down 9.9% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 8.7% year-over-year to 193,833 at the end of May.
                                   
                              Change  
                              Mo. Yr.  
  May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21        
PLATFORM METRICS                                  
Platform Assets (in $B) 62.0 63.2 65.6 68.0 67.3 66.5 71.8 74.5 74.6 76.2 78.9 81.7 83.0   1.6 % 33.9 %  
Net Flows (in $M) 137 357 319 541 349 396 501 636 494 532 901 780 514   -34.1 % 275.7 %  
CASH METRIC                                  
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 2.84 2.96 2.60 2.63 2.66 2.47 2.50 2.62 2.44 2.60 2.50 2.48 2.56   3.2 % -9.9 %  
OTHER                                      
Number of Households 178,284 179,166 181,115 181,977 182,683 183,774 184,935 186,602 188,057 188,679 190,915 193,325 193,833   0.3 % 8.7 %  
                                   
                                   

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

May AMK Report   CONCORD, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today. Company highlights for the month of May 2021 include: Platform assets of $83.0 billion at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board