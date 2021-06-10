Victory Capital Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $160.9 billion as of May 31, 2021.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
May 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
Fixed Income
$
35,961
$
35,701
Solutions
38,994
35,677
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
30,662
30,577
U.S. Small Cap Equity
20,638
20,857
U.S. Large Cap Equity
14,993
15,108
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
15,972
15,490
Other
432
