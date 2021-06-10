PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Update for Investor Day on June 17, 2021

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today announced an update regarding its combined virtual Investor Day with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Registration for the event is now open and available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com. A live video webcast will be available on the Company’s website concurrent with the event. For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Investor Day will include presentations from a diverse group of senior executives across both companies and multiple question and answer sessions.