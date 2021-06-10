 
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Update for Investor Day on June 17, 2021

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today announced an update regarding its combined virtual Investor Day with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Registration for the event is now open and available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com. A live video webcast will be available on the Company’s website concurrent with the event. For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Investor Day will include presentations from a diverse group of senior executives across both companies and multiple question and answer sessions.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 6,500 people across the country. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $228 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of March 31, 2021, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $449 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the sixth largest mortgage servicer in the nation.

Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

