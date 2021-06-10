FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Two Property Portfolio for $2.7 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili’s restaurant property and a Monro Auto Service and Tire Center property for $2.7 million. The properties are located in a strong retail corridor in New York and are both corporate-operated under triple net ground leases with approximately four years of weighted average term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.0% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT