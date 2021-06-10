Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2021 Joint Annual General Meetings of Stapled Unitholders

A total of 45,660,781 stapled units (74% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“ Granite REIT ”) ( TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U ) and Granite REIT Inc. (“ Granite GP ”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “ Meetings ”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 12, 2021, were elected as set out below.

The detailed results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:

As Trustee of Granite REIT As Director of Granite GP Nominee Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Peter Aghar 45,274,390 99.78 100,101 0.22 45,274,815 99.78 99,676 0.22 Remco Daal 45,293,997 99.82 80,493 0.18 45,294,189 99.82 80,302 0.18 Kevan Gorrie 45,295,962 99.83 78,529 0.17 45,296,731 99.83 77,759 0.17 Fern Grodner 45,293,838 99.82 80,653 0.18 45,293,170 99.82 81,321 0.18 Kelly Marshall 45,090,572 99.37 283,919 0.63 45,090,822 99.37 283,669 0.63 Al Mawani 45,286,399 99.81 88,091 0.19 45,286,194 99.81 88,296 0.19 Gerald Miller 45,261,139 99.75 113,352 0.25 45,261,330 99.75 113,161 0.25 Sheila Murray 42,955,951 94.67 2,418,540 5.33 43,869,076 96.68 1,505,415 3.32 Jennifer Warren 45,289,303 99.81 85,188 0.19 45,289,673 99.81 84,818 0.19

Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT 45,629,083 99.93 29,692 0.07 Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP 45,628,117 99.93 30,658 0.07

Votes

For % Votes

Against % Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation 44,378,444 97.80 996,046 2.20

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 115 investment properties representing approximately 50.4 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

