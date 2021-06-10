Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2021 Joint Annual General Meetings of Stapled Unitholders
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 12, 2021, were elected as set out below.
A total of 45,660,781 stapled units (74% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.
The detailed results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:
|
As Trustee of Granite REIT
|
As Director of Granite GP
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Peter Aghar
|
45,274,390
|
99.78
|
100,101
|
0.22
|
45,274,815
|
99.78
|
99,676
|
0.22
|
Remco Daal
|
45,293,997
|
99.82
|
80,493
|
0.18
|
45,294,189
|
99.82
|
80,302
|
0.18
|
Kevan Gorrie
|
45,295,962
|
99.83
|
78,529
|
0.17
|
45,296,731
|
99.83
|
77,759
|
0.17
|
Fern Grodner
|
45,293,838
|
99.82
|
80,653
|
0.18
|
45,293,170
|
99.82
|
81,321
|
0.18
|
Kelly Marshall
|
45,090,572
|
99.37
|
283,919
|
0.63
|
45,090,822
|
99.37
|
283,669
|
0.63
|
Al Mawani
|
45,286,399
|
99.81
|
88,091
|
0.19
|
45,286,194
|
99.81
|
88,296
|
0.19
|
Gerald Miller
|
45,261,139
|
99.75
|
113,352
|
0.25
|
45,261,330
|
99.75
|
113,161
|
0.25
|
Sheila Murray
|
42,955,951
|
94.67
|
2,418,540
|
5.33
|
43,869,076
|
96.68
|
1,505,415
|
3.32
|
Jennifer Warren
|
45,289,303
|
99.81
|
85,188
|
0.19
|
45,289,673
|
99.81
|
84,818
|
0.19
|
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT
|
45,629,083
|
99.93
|
29,692
|
0.07
|
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP
|
45,628,117
|
99.93
|
30,658
|
0.07
|
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation
|
44,378,444
|
97.80
|
996,046
|
2.20
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 115 investment properties representing approximately 50.4 million square feet of leasable area.
OTHER INFORMATION
Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.
For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.
