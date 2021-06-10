 
Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2021 Joint Annual General Meetings of Stapled Unitholders

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 12, 2021, were elected as set out below.

A total of 45,660,781 stapled units (74% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The detailed results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:

As Trustee of Granite REIT

As Director of Granite GP

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Peter Aghar

45,274,390

99.78

100,101

0.22

45,274,815

99.78

99,676

0.22

Remco Daal

45,293,997

99.82

80,493

0.18

45,294,189

99.82

80,302

0.18

Kevan Gorrie

45,295,962

99.83

78,529

0.17

45,296,731

99.83

77,759

0.17

Fern Grodner

45,293,838

99.82

80,653

0.18

45,293,170

99.82

81,321

0.18

Kelly Marshall

45,090,572

99.37

283,919

0.63

45,090,822

99.37

283,669

0.63

Al Mawani

45,286,399

99.81

88,091

0.19

45,286,194

99.81

88,296

0.19

Gerald Miller

45,261,139

99.75

113,352

0.25

45,261,330

99.75

113,161

0.25

Sheila Murray

42,955,951

94.67

2,418,540

5.33

43,869,076

96.68

1,505,415

3.32

Jennifer Warren

45,289,303

99.81

85,188

0.19

45,289,673

99.81

84,818

0.19

 

Votes
 For

%

 

Votes
 Withheld

%

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT

 

45,629,083

99.93

29,692

0.07

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP

45,628,117

99.93

30,658

0.07

 

Votes
 For

%

Votes
Against

%

Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation

44,378,444

97.80

996,046

2.20

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 115 investment properties representing approximately 50.4 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

