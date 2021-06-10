First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.35 Per Share

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FEO) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.35 per share. The distribution will be payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be June 22, 2021. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share: $0.35

Distribution Rate based on the June 9, 2021 NAV of $16.16: 8.66%

Distribution Rate based on the June 9, 2021 closing market price of $15.84: 8.84%

This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the Fund and may also consist of return of capital and/or realized capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of issuers in emerging market countries.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $199 billion as of May 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.