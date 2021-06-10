One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend and Resumption of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable July 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2021. This dividend represents One Liberty’s 114th consecutive quarterly dividend.



The Company has also resumed its dividend reinvestment plan effective with the current dividend payment. The discount applicable to shares purchased pursuant to this plan is 3%.