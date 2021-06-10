 
Eargo Appoints Katie Bayne to Board of Directors

28-year Coca-Cola Executive and Global Brand Builder Joins Effective June 9, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced the appointment of Katie Bayne to its Board of Directors, effective June 9, 2021. Ms. Bayne will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The appointment of Ms. Bayne fills the seat vacated by Juliet Tammenoms Bakker, following her resignation from the Board on June 9, 2021.

Christian Gormsen, President and CEO, said, “We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Katie to the Eargo team. She is exceptionally qualified and brings decades of experience building one of the most recognizable brands in the world, Coca-Cola. We believe she will make significant contributions in continuing to build Eargo’s national and eventually global brand.”

Josh Makower, MD, Chairman of the Board added, “Katie is a phenomenal addition to our Board. We believe she will help us accelerate executing one of our most important long term strategic initiatives: building the Eargo brand. We are fortunate to acquire this level of talent, and I am confident she will add tremendous value to our team. We would also like to thank Juliet for her contributions to the Board.”

Ms. Bayne brings more than 30 years of consumer marketing and operations experience to her new position on the Board of Directors, including over two decades at The Coca-Cola Company, where she served as President of North America Brands and Chief Marketing Officer for North America. The Founder and President of strategic consulting and advisory firm Bayne Advisors, Ms. Bayne also serves as a Senior Advisor at Guggenheim Securities, LLC. She has also served as an independent director at Acreage Holdings since January 2021, where she serves on the Audit Committee and at Jessica Alba’s purpose-driven lifestyle brand, The Honest Company since November 2018, where she serves as Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. She brings over a decade of public Board experience in varied industries, including retail.

