Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Provides Notice of Conversion Rights for Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A

Holders of Series A shares who do not exercise their right to convert their Series A shares into Series B shares on the Conversion Date will retain their Series A shares, subject to the conditions set out below.

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (“Capstone” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CSE.PR.A) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right under the terms of its Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (the “Series A shares”) to redeem all or part of the currently outstanding 3,000,000 Series A shares on July 31, 2021. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series A shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series A shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series B (the “Series B shares”) on August 3, 2021 (the “Conversion Date”) in accordance with the terms of the Series A shares.

The dividend rate applicable to the Series A shares for the five-year period from July 31, 2021 to but excluding July 31, 2026, and the dividend rate applicable to the Series B shares for the three-month period from July 31, 2021 to October 31, 2021, will be determined and announced by way of a news release on July 5, 2021.

Beneficial owners of Series A shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should communicate with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such right during the conversion period, which runs from July 5, 2021 until July 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EST).

The foregoing conversion rights are subject to the conditions, as set out in the terms of the Series A shares, that: (i) if Capstone determines that there would remain outstanding on the Conversion Date less than 1,000,000 Series B shares, after having taken into account all Series A shares tendered for conversion into Series B shares, then holders of Series A shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series B shares and all holders will continue to hold Series A shares, and (ii) alternatively, if Capstone determines that there would remain outstanding on the Conversion Date less than 1,000,000 Series A shares, after having taken into account all Series A shares tendered for conversion into Series B shares, then all remaining Series A shares will automatically be converted into Series B shares on a one-for-one basis on the Conversion Date and all holders will hold Series B shares. In either case, Capstone will give written notice to that effect to the registered holder of Series A shares no later than July 27, 2021.