Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against EMA Financial LLC for Over $15 Million in Damages

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Further to its news release dated May 3, 2021, Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company"), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for …

In March 2021, Cyber Apps attempted to prepay EMA's convertible promissory note for the premium stipulated in the note, but EMA, relying on a most favored nation clause, took the position that the payout amount was significantly higher than the amount that Cyber Apps believed was due. Cyber Apps' legal counsel put EMA on notice that the Company disputed the prepayment amount due pursuant to the note.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Further to its news release dated May 3, 2021, Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company"), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, announces that it has commenced legal action against EMA Financial, LLC's ("EMA") in Nevada District Court for breach of contract claims relating to a share purchase agreement and corresponding convertible promissory note.

On April 6, 2021, EMA provided Cyber Apps and its transfer agent with a notice of conversion whereby it instructed the transfer agent to convert the entire principal amount of the note, plus interest, for 1,281,682 shares of the Company. Because the note contains a clause that allows EMA to cancel the conversion if the shares are not issued within one business day of the conversion notice, EMA canceled the conversion on April 8 following the decline in Cyber Apps' stock price. The transfer agent advised Cyber Apps that it could not issue the converted shares by the one business day deadline because EMA did not provide it with the necessary documentation to effect the conversion and issue the shares.

EMA provided successive conversion notices to the Company and its transfer agent, which resulted in EMA being issued 18,369,800 shares of Cyber App's common stock. Through its sales of this stock, the Company's share price declined from by over 90% from $0.102 on April 6, 2021, to $0.009 on May 23, 2021.

Cyber Apps was ready, willing, and able to prepay EMA's note for the amount originally stated in the note by the prepayment deadline date and suffered damages due to EMA's failure to accept that prepayment. Moreover, the Company alleges that EMA acted in bad faith by providing notice of conversion of its note to its transfer agent and then failing to provide the transfer agent with the documentation necessary to effect the conversion so that it could withdraw the conversion if Cyber Apps' stock price subsequently fell or proceed with the conversion if the stock value increased or remained stable.

The Company is seeking damages of $15,256,438 for its decrease in market capitalization due to the wrongful actions of EMA, as well as punitive and other damages.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information, go to https://cyberappsworld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the legal action outlined in this press release cannot proceed for some reason. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Cyber Apps World, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address

9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Suite 5-53

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Phone: (702) 805-0632

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@cyberappsworld.com

SOURCE: Cyber Apps World Inc.

Foto: Accesswire

View source version on accesswire.com: