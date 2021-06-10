 
checkAd

Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 22:45  |  78   |   |   

Riot shares production of 227 Bitcoin for May 2021 and shipment of 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers

Castle Rock, CO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), one of the leading Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces its May production and operational updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC“) production for May 2021 and its latest miner delivery status.

Production and Operations Updates

  • In May 2021, Riot produced 227 BTC, an increase of approximately 220% over its May 2020 production of 71 BTC.
  • Year to date through May 2021, the Company produced a total of 924 BTC, an increase of approximately 101% over its pre-halving BTC production during the same 2020 period of 460 BTC.
  • As of May 31, 2021, Riot held approximately 2,000 BTC, all of which were produced by its mining operations.

The Company plans to continue to provide monthly operational updates and unaudited production results through the end of 2021.  These updates are intended to keep shareholders informed of Riot’s mining production as it continues to deploy its expanding miner fleet.

Whinstone Acquisition Completed

On May 26, 2021, Riot announced it completed its previously announced acquisition of Whinstone U.S. (“Whinstone”). Whinstone’s Bitcoin mining facility in Rockdale, TX is the largest Bitcoin mining facility in North America, as measured by its 300 MW in developed capacity. The Company announced its plans to immediately commence further development of additional capacity at Whinstone in order to rapidly bring the property to its current capacity of 750 MW. This expansion will be driven by Whinstone’s industry leading development team of over 100 employees.

Whinstone’s comprehensive energy management strategy delivers best-in-class net energy costs of approximately 2.5 cents per kWh utilizing cutting-edge technology and comprehensive analytics to deliver industry-leading low cost, reliable and responsive power.

Recent Miner Deliveries

As part of a December 2020 purchase order with Bitmain, 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers (110 TH) were shipped in late May 2021. Installation of the 1,000 miners is expected to be completed in Q2 2021, and upon full deployment of additional miners with Riot’s existing fleet, Riot will have a total of 23,946 Antminers in operation, utilizing approximately 76 megawatts (“MW”) of energy, with an estimated hash rate capacity of 2.4 exahash per second (“EH/s”).

Seite 1 von 3
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates Riot shares production of 227 Bitcoin for May 2021 and shipment of 1,000 S19 Pro AntminersCastle Rock, CO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), one of the leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Basler Aufseher schlagen Zweiklassensystem für Kryptowährungen vor
10.06.21
Bitcoin: Kurs-Chaos? Klares Signal!
10.06.21
ISW Holdings Update: Announces Delivery of 300 Crypto Miners, JV Partner BIT5IVE Now Positioned as Key El Salvador Bitmain Distributor
10.06.21
Bitfarms Provides Mining Operations Update
10.06.21
Digihost Announces Strategic Collaboration With Bit Digital to Increase Combined Hashrates by 400 PH
10.06.21
The Countdown, 8 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro Beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream on June 18th
10.06.21
AMC, Biontech, windeln.de, Nel, Curevac, Tesla, Nel – hier sind die passenden Papiere
10.06.21
Biontech, Curevac, DAX – was ist der nächste Feierabendtrade?
10.06.21
Videoausblick: Inflation: Botschaften der Märkte vor den Zahlen!
10.06.21
Bitcoin und Krypto – Wie geht es weiter?